Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 110,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.