HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,019. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

