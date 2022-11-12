Grin Price Hits $0.0432 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $241,111.91 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,812.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00359355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00121496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00756382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.54 or 0.00609856 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00237249 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

