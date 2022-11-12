Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 728,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,656. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.