Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,022 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,656. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

