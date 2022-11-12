Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. 5,988,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,559. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

