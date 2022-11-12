Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,820. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

