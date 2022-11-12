Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.