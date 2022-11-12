Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

