GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $298.36 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. GMX has a total market cap of $298.36 million and approximately $36.75 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for $37.34 or 0.00221605 BTC on major exchanges.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

