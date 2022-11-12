Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,687 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $114.11. 930,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536,348. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.