Glenview Trust Co Purchases 122,095 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1,194.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,095 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 13,101,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

