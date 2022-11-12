Glenview Trust Co Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,306. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $150.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

