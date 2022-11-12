Glenview Trust Co Acquires 282 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,662,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

