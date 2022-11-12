Glenview Trust Co Acquires 27,694 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 676.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 26,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $87.31.

