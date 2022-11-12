Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. 11,413,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,281. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.