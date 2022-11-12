Garrison Point Capital LLC Purchases 259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.5% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.40.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

