Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. 65,548,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,077,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

