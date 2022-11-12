Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €29.58 ($29.58) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($25.95) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($63.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

