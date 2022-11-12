Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 99.2% in October

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the October 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FACT remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Freedom Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.00.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

