Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Up 74.0% in October

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FLAC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Insider Activity at Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 847,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,538,384.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,459,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,795,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 125.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

