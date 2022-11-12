Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading Up 3.7%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.16. 11,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 19,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 101,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

