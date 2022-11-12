Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on FRG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

FRG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 679,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,181. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

