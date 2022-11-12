Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes $239,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $492.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

