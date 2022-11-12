Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 679 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $119.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.