Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 679 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $119.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

