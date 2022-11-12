Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

