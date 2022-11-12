Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 45 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

AMT stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.86. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

