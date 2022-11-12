Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 246,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

