Forefront Analytics LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,168 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 4.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

HDV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,334. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

