Forefront Analytics LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. 11,413,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,281. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

