FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.23 and last traded at $74.30. 20,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 84,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

