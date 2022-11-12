Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.88 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.54. 2,189,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $167.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

