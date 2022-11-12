First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 108,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

