First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $60.26. 141,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 310,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

