First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $60.26. 141,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 310,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
