First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

FCEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

