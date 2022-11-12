First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. On average, analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.