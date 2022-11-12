First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises approximately 4.3% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

