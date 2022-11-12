Fellaz Price Hits $1.41 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $233,506.20 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00008430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00582642 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.59 or 0.30348854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars.

