Fei USD Market Cap Achieves $416.30 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $416.30 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005859 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.55 or 0.99956357 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00244762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98863522 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $805,937.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.