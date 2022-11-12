Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

NYSE FN traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 279,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $128.26.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,572 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

