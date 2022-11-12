Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences Trading Up 5.4 %

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

