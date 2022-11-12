Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €18.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a one year high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.91.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

