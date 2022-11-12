Everipedia (IQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and $1.59 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

