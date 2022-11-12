Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE:EVRI remained flat at $17.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,493. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

