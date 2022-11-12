EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 13.29.

EverCommerce stock traded down 1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 6.95. 1,030,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,346. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 6.01 and a 12 month high of 20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 9.85 and a 200 day moving average of 10.30.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

