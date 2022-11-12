Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

EVBG stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 694,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,380.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

