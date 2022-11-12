Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. 694,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

