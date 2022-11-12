EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.65.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.11. 3,072,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,979. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

