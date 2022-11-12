EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 2,491,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,772. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

