Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,141. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

